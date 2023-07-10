Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse Could be Yours for a Night

We’ve known Ken as Barbie’s ever-supportive boyfriend for a decades now, but in an attempt to show that he’s more than “just Ken,” the beach-loving bro is teaming up with Airbnb to host a select group of lucky guests to experience the iconic Malibu DreamHouse in all of its bright pink glory.

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, an embodiment of all things glimmer and glamor (and pink) has undergone a huge transformation under Ken’s creative touch. While guests will continue to revel in all the Barbie-pink decor, Ken’s unique style and passion for fashion, the beach, and rollerblading shines through signature accents throughout the life-sized toy-inspired mansion. And, to top it all off, the stay includes meals and a fridge stocked with all of Ken’s favorite treats.

And according to Ken’s host bio, his life revolves around the two Bs: Beach and Barbie. “We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” says Ken in the Airbnb listing, “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to welcome guests into these one-of-a-kind — dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs.”

Starting July 17 at 1 p.m. EST, hopeful guests can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s DreamHouse at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Two individual one-night stays are up for grabs, accommodating two guests each night.

For those who don’t win but also don’t want to miss out, keep in mind that the Malibu DreamHouse is privately owned and operated, so look out for future Barbie-themed bookings — but, sadly, with a little less Kenergy.

