BARBIE Starts Trend of Adults Buying New Dolls for Emotional Support

Margot Robbie and the folks behind “Barbie” didn’t just rack up a ton of dough in theaters — they’re making Mattel money too … thanks to adults who are feeling nostalgic and needy.

It’s a whole thing now, apparently … in the wake of the movie coming out this summer, some people are buying themselves the dolls they never had — that or gifting them to loved ones (like parents) who might’ve not had such toys growing up as kids.

A psychology professor, Kristin Flora, tells CNN this is a good thing … as grown folks now feel comfortable not only reconnecting to their childhood — but also sharing that, and it seems to be well-received on social media. Obviously, this lends itself to mental health, etc.

There’s been this trend going around on TikTok that sees grown men and women filming themselves hitting up their local toy aisles and picking out new Barbie dolls for themselves … all for the sake of fulfilling their inner child and achieving emotional support.