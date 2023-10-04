Barbie Neighborhood for Halloween

8th.Creator|BigStock

It’s always a special moment when communities come together to create something grand, but this Utah neighborhood takes the pink cake with their Barbiecore Halloween decorations.

In a TikTok posted by user @paseo_forever, the video shows a stretch of houses in Daybreak, a neighborhood in South Jordan, Utah, fully decked out for a true Pinkoween. The caption that reads, “When the whole neighborhood likes halloween (and barbie) a lot.” If you thought your street was going to be flooded with little Barbies running around everywhere this spooky season, just imagine what this group of houses is going to experience once it’s time for trick-or-treaters to enter a real-life Barbieland.

