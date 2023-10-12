Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Barbie, Little Mermaid & Taylor Swift Among Most Popular Halloween Costumes

Folks who wanna be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can play make-believe on Halloween — and it’s a lock that lots of people will do just that, much to the joy of one costume shop raking in the dough.

A rep for 3 Wishes, an online Halloween retailer, tells TMZ … their Taylor and Travis-inspired getups this year are far and away the most popular costumes, as people snap ’em up in droves. So much so, they’re completely sold out!

We’re told the Taylor/Travis duo costume is their second-fastest-selling product in the company’s history — with their ‘Tiger King’ costume from 2020 still reigning supreme. 

But they may have a little competition with Ariel and Barbie. 

If there’s a competition for the most popular Halloween costumes, Barbie and Ariel, the “Little Mermaid” are queens of the hill this year — and everything related to those characters is flying off shelves.
A rep for HalloweenCostumes.com tells TMZ … those 2 themes have been knocking it out of the park for 2023, as expected with the popularity of their movies — especially “Barbie” — this year.
For Barbie, the company's officially licensed costumes have been selling 9x as much as they did last year … and the site's "Barbie-Inspired" looks have also boosted 40%.