DFree|BigSock

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are teaming up once again.

The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 21) to share details about her upcoming song “Bam Bam,” featuring Sheeran. The track is scheduled to arrive on March 4, one day prior to Cabello’s 25th birthday.

Earlier this month, Cabello hinted at new music on social media by sharing a recording of herself lip-synching lyrics to a bilingual song. “Asi es la vida si, and that’s just life, baby,” she sings. She didn’t add any other details or caption to the post.

See Cabello’s “Bam Bam” announcement on Instagram