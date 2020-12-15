Veja|BigStock

Chelsea and Matt from Kansas, were taking turns with the 3 elves on the shelves!There may have bee a little miscommunication because

Well here is their tweet.

Thank you everyone for the concerns of our elves Jingle,Belle,Magic!

Yesterday what started out as just warming themselves up in the oven

after a day in the fridge & things got more toasty than planned when this momma

stepped out briefly to roam the aisles of Target solo in hopes to finish up Christmas Shopping….

it wasn’t long into my outing where I received “the call” from Matt unaware of what I would hear next……

“Babe I feel horrible (insert long awkward pause) I cooked the elves.” 😳🥴…. thankfully the Elfspital

got them in quickly & they are expected to make a full recovery.

To whomever this may help in this elf season BAKE COOKIES NOT ELVES!

#ifthisdoesntsumup2020 #lessonsthatkeepongiving

