Bad News For Commuters

August 8, 2019

 On the roads and on the water the cost of commuting will soon be cutting deeper into everyone’s pockets.

It’s happening in Seattle and across Puget Sound.

That’s because this fall the state will begin tolling the State Route 99 tunnel, the average trip for commuters

will cost $2.25 during busy rush hour. That’s an average of $90 a month.

While rates to ride state ferries will also increase.

By next May ferry riders will be paying a 5% rate increase, among other fees to maintain the aging fleet and pay for a new vessel.

Then there’s also the looming idea of congestion pricing on Seattle streets.

Blame it on explosive growth. Seattle has ranked among the top four major US cities for growth for five years in a row.

Full Story: HERE

