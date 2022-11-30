Backstreet Boys top the Adult Contemporary chart for the first time since 1999

BMG

It’s been nearly 25 years since the Backstreet Boys topped Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart, but for the first time since 1999, one of their songs is #1.

The band’s cover of Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” has become their first chart-topper since “I Want It That Way” ruled in July 1999 for 10 weeks. This is now a record for the singers, who now claim to be the group with the longest break between number ones — 23 years to be exact.

The band now beats the Eagles, who previously held the group record after spending a week shy of 20 years between their number ones — 1975’s “Best of My Love” and 1995’s “Love Will Keep Us Alive.”

The only artist to have an even longer wait was Elton John, who spent 23 years, 11 months and a week between 1998’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” and his 2021 “Merry Christmas” collab with Ed Sheeran.

Backstreet has another song from their A Very Backstreet Christmas LP also climbing the chart. “Christmas in New York” has risen to a new peak at 19th place.

In more Backstreet news, be sure to catch their A Very Backstreet Holiday Christmas special on December 14, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The group will bring their new LP to life by performing a variety of their holiday hits.

