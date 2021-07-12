Backstreet Boys returning to Las Vegas for ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas Party’

PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment

Backstreet Boys are heading back to the site of their super-successful Las Vegas residency for a series of 12 holiday-themed shows.

A Very Backstreet Christmas Party will launch at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 11 and run through December 23. This is the first time Backstreet has done a holiday show, and it’ll feature them performing holiday favorites, hits and new original songs.

While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, AJ McLean recently said that the group’s been working on their first-ever Christmas album, so it’s a good bet these shows will feature songs from that project.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. There’s a presale available for Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Caesars Rewards members on Thursday, while Citi cardmembers can grab them on Wednesday. Visit CitiEntertainment.com for more information.

VIP meet and greet opportunities will be available at BSB’s website. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. During the group’s Larger Than Life residency, which rain from 2017 to 2018, they donated $180,000 to the organization.

Here are the dates:

11/11

11/12

11/13

11/14

11/18

11/20

11/21

12/16

12/18

12/19

12/22

12/23

