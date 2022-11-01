Backstreet Boys release “Last Christmas” music video

BMG

Halloween is over, and the so-called queen of Christmas Mariah Carey declared it’s time to start getting ready for the holidays. That may explain why Backstreet Boys released the festive music video for their cover of Wham!‘s “Last Christmas.”

The music videos follows the singers getting ready to launch their first-ever holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, and captures them posing for promotional pictures and recording the festive cover songs and originals for the project.

This music video is a taste of what’s to come, as Backstreet Boys will air their very own Christmas special, A Very Backstreet Holiday, next month. The group will bring their album to life by performing a variety of their holiday hits.

Catch A Very Backstreet Holiday on December 14, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

