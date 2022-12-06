Backstreet Boys release “Christmas in New York” music video ahead of ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ special

BMG

Ahead of their holiday special, the Backstreet Boys have released a new music video for their song “Christmas in New York.”

The music video is a hybrid of live action and stop motion animation, which sees the band and a few colorful characters enjoying the holidays in the Big Apple.

The offering comes just days before their Christmas special, A Very Backstreet Holiday, premieres on ABC. The spectacular celebrates the band’s new holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, and will see them performing songs off their new body of work.

It was also announced a few special guests will assist with the December 14 show. Joining Backstreet will be Meghan Trainor, comedian Nikki Glaser and others while actor Seth Rogen takes over narration duty.

AJ McLean told Variety, “We collectively — us and ABC — have been reaching out to special guests and putting together our dream list to see who was available.”

Nick Carter added now was the perfect time to put on a holiday spectacular. “I think the Backstreet Boys bring a very nostalgic feeling from a particular time in their lives that are so special to them and important,” he said. “Everyone in the world knows a lot of Christmas songs, they’ve grown up with them and they celebrate the holidays together. They’re just a part of people’s lives, so we’re just happy to have a little part of that.”

A Very Backstreet Holiday ﻿premieres Wednesday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.