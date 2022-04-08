Backstreet Boys re-launch DNA World Tour in Las Vegas tonight with “hit after hit after hit”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys resume their DNA World Tour Friday night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas: They’ll be there April 8 and 9, and April 15 and 16. While the show won’t include any new music, the group says there are more than enough songs to keep their fans happy.

“What you won’t find in the DNA show that’s in Vegas is the brand-new Christmas album that’s coming later this year,” Brian Littrell tells ABC Audio. “It’s not really going to be the time or place in the — let me remind you — 32-song set that we have!…[t]hat’s a lot of material to fit in!”

And Nick Carter says fans should be prepared for quite the spectacle.

“Performance really matters to us, like, we dance for two hours. We sing, you know, live. It’s a show,” he tells ABC Audio. “If you saw it last time…it’s like going to see your favorite movie again, and it feels new.”

“I call it a knock-out fight. It’s just kind of round after round, after round, of hit, after hit after hit,” Brian adds. He says it’ll make you feel “like a teenager again, going, ‘Oh my gosh, it was just a whirlwind of of songs that we love, that we remember.'”

While the tour will continue on after Vegas, Sin City is a place that Backstreet plans to return to — not just for Christmas shows later this year, but for another residency. Their first one at Planet Hollywood ran from 2017 to 2019.

“It’s convenient,” explains Kevin Richardson. “Road life can be hard. Traveling can be hard, especially if you have family…so it’s just a great place for us. And yeah, that is in our long-term plans.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.