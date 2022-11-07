Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter at London concert: “We lost one of our family members”

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Following the loss of his brother Aaron on Saturday, Nick Carter still performed with the Backstreet Boys in London on Sunday, but the group made sure to pay tribute to him on stage.

During the show at London’s O2 arena, a photo was shown onscreen, along with the words “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.” Kevin Richardson spoke on the group’s behalf, telling the crowd, “Tonight we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts ’cause we lost one of our family members yesterday. And we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

As Nick teared up, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell rushed to embrace him as Kevin continued, “Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday…and he’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well wishes and all your support.”

Howie Dorough spoke next, saying, “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter…may you rest in peace.”

The group then performed an a cappella rendition of the song “Numb,” whose lyrics go, “I suffocate without you…/It was good, what we had/Yeah, that was better times, can somebody take me back?/And it hurts looking back/If this is for the best, then tell me why it hurts so bad.”

Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34 at his California home. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Aaron’s twin sister Angel took to social media to mourn her brother. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly…I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

