Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean teases “30th anniversary” album

Rob Kim/FilmMagic

The Backstreet Boys have put on hold plans to release a Christmas album and perform a series of holiday shows in Las Vegas until 2022. But on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, AJ McLean seemed to indicate that the group has yet another album in the works.

Asked what advice he has for the younger groups of today, like BTS and The Jonas Brothers, AJ said, “I mean, look, everyone just needs to stay in their own lane and, most importantly, you’ve got to have fun. That’s why we’re still here almost 30 years later, about to start working on our 30th anniversary album.”

Now, technically, the Backstreet Boys’ official 30th anniversary isn’t until April 20, 2023, so they’ve got a couple of years to go. But since the Christmas album is coming out in 2022, maybe they decided to get a head start on an album that’ll be released the following year.

Speaking about Backstreet’s longevity, AJ continued, “I mean, [we’re] still selling out arenas and, you know, stadiums around the world. And that’s because we have the best fans in the entire world.”

He added, “So, you know, to all the newcomers out there, just keep keep doing you. Stay in your lane, have fun, enjoy the moment, ’cause they could be gone in the blink of an eye.”

The Backstreet Boys are set to resume their DNA tour, which was put on hold due to COVID-19, in March.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.