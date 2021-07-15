Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean recounts last time he saw Britney Spears: “It broke my heart”

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Fellow artists are continuing to speak out in support of Britney Spears, following the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is among those offering up his “thoughts and prayers.” During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer detailed his most recent heartbreaking encounter with the star. He says the two live close to each other and he often sees Britney at a cupcake shop they both frequent.

“The last time I saw her, it broke my heart,” AJ said. “Last time I saw her, she was with a gentleman. I’m assuming it was security or maybe a driver.”

“Went in, she was there, she looked right at me and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s AJ,'” he recalled. “And she just kind of had this glass face. Like, she just didn’t know who was there. It took her a minute. And then she realized it was me, and we hugged and we talked for a brief moment, but I could just see that this wasn’t her. Like, I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago.”

AJ slammed the conservatorship, calling it “asinine,” “insane” and “completely brutal,” and declared himself “100 percent Team Britney.”

Ariana Grande also showed her support in a comment on Britney’s latest Instagram post. “YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED,” she wrote.

