Recorded earlier this month – before Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped down from their leadership roles in an anti-human trafficking organization – the Listen & Learn or Not hosts had some feelings about their character letters seeking leniency in sentencing Danny Masterson. Also – are you sitting down? Laurie Hardie went on a date!!! She’s back in the saddle again…..or not.

LISTEN AND LEARN OR NOT

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069