Back To School Soon

August 21, 2019

Every fall, over 55 million children across the United States head back to school.

13 percent of those children typically walking or biking to their classes.

Launched in 1946, AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully awareness campaign was created as a way to help reduce child pedestrian

fatalities and injuries. Here are several recommendations from AAA regarding ways drivers can help to keep kids safe:

  • Slow down.
  • Come to a complete stop. 
  • Eliminate distractions. 
  • Reverse responsibly.
  • Watch for bicycles.   Find videos, expert advice and safety tips at ShareTheRoad.AAA.com.
  • Talk to your teen. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com

In addition, AAA,  offers safety information for children, including coloring pages, games and car seat safety videos, at SafeSeats4Kids.AAA.com.

Full list: HERE

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
