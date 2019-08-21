Back To School Soon

Every fall, over 55 million children across the United States head back to school.

13 percent of those children typically walking or biking to their classes.

Launched in 1946, AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully awareness campaign was created as a way to help reduce child pedestrian

fatalities and injuries. Here are several recommendations from AAA regarding ways drivers can help to keep kids safe:

Slow down.

Come to a complete stop.

Eliminate distractions.

Reverse responsibly.

Watch for bicycles. Find videos, expert advice and safety tips at ShareTheRoad.AAA.com.

Talk to your teen. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com

In addition, AAA, offers safety information for children, including coloring pages, games and car seat safety videos, at SafeSeats4Kids.AAA.com.

Full list: HERE

