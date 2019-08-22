Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069

Back To School Hilarity

August 22, 2019

One mom in Central Ohio is gettingnational recognition for her hilarious back to school photos that show her celebrating the new school year.

Leslie Kemelgor, of Powell, says the photos started in 2013, when her daughters were in elementary school.

The photos, which include creative scenes like Kemelgor getting a massage while the kids wear their backpacks,

and the children frowning while their mom celebrates the school year by jumping in the air, have been received well on social media.

