Relax in kitchen. Listening music singing and dancing. Funny happy housewife cook chef with earphones wearing yellow apron sitting and relaxing at home.

Back to School Momming: Mom’s Checklist

Our series on Back to school continues with Back to School Momming!  Mom’s need to be prepared for the first day of school just as much as the kiddos…. maybe even more!

Fellow mom’s we have your back with the Back to School Momming checklist:

** Mimosa in a to go coffee cup for the bus stop

** Comfortable bed and clean sheets for post bus stop nap

** Soft robe and slippers, plus favorite book

** It’s Lunchtime! You’ll need Pinot Grigio…. see also homework and dinner time. (**Note, can be replaced with Rose, Sauv Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, etc. ) plus Assorted cheese & meat platter

** Comfy Couch to commence Real Housewives binge-watching session, also a good time to catch up on This Is Us, obviously.

** Time for a Bubble bath preferably in a jacuzzi tub

** Sadly, it’s time to get dressed.  Get out the Yoga pants and slouchy sweatshirt for return to bus stop and the impending end of your freedom

Stay tuned tomorrow when our series on Back to School: Back To School Momming continues!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.