Back to School Momming: Mom’s Checklist

Our series on Back to school continues with Back to School Momming! Mom’s need to be prepared for the first day of school just as much as the kiddos…. maybe even more!

Fellow mom’s we have your back with the Back to School Momming checklist:

** Mimosa in a to go coffee cup for the bus stop

** Comfortable bed and clean sheets for post bus stop nap

** Soft robe and slippers, plus favorite book

** It’s Lunchtime! You’ll need Pinot Grigio…. see also homework and dinner time. (**Note, can be replaced with Rose, Sauv Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, etc. ) plus Assorted cheese & meat platter

** Comfy Couch to commence Real Housewives binge-watching session, also a good time to catch up on This Is Us, obviously.

** Time for a Bubble bath preferably in a jacuzzi tub

** Sadly, it’s time to get dressed. Get out the Yoga pants and slouchy sweatshirt for return to bus stop and the impending end of your freedom

Stay tuned tomorrow when our series on Back to School: Back To School Momming continues!