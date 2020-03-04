BACA Back UP

YCredit: BigStockPhoto

March 4, 2020

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA)  volunteer bikers  support kids who are the victims of family abuse.

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) is an international nonprofit that recruits volunteer bikers

as a system of support for kids who are the victims of family abuse.

They’ve been around for twenty years but are finally getting the recognition they deserve for the important support they provide.

BACA organizations are all over the world, in places like New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the United States.

They go through extensive background checks and training for handling sensitive situations. 

The bikers give the child their own BACA vest and adopt child-friendly names such as “Scooter” and “Pooh Bear.”

They visit the child when requested as well as standing watch if the child is afraid of their abuser stopping by the home.

If a child is forced to give testimony of their abuse in court, the bikers will escort the child to the stand.

Now this is good news and there is a chapter in Arlington. 

The biker image is what makes this work,” says BACA volunteer Rembrandt, 54.

“Golfers against child abuse does not have the same feel.

The pink alligator shirt and golf shoes standing in the driveway doesn’t do the same thing.”

“When we tell a child they don’t have to be afraid, they believe us,” another volunteer named Pipes says.

“When we tell them we will be there for them, they believe us.”

Full Story and Video: HERE

