Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves, and son Levi took to insta to support this organization which is helping in Maui.

In the wake of the Maui wildfires, families with children in Maui are reporting these needs right now:

diapers, wipes, hygiene items, formula, baby food, and water.

This is why Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi took to Instagram this morning in a rare video together to announce their support of Baby2Baby’s Disaster Relief & Emergency Response program, which has long been filling a critical gap in the disaster response – children’s basic essentials.

Baby2Baby has already sent tens of thousands of diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, hygiene products, and comfort items to families in Maui and will be sending hundreds of thousands more this week. To do so, they have been leveraging their uniquely wide set of relationships with celebrities (in addition to Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves, they’ve also been supported in the past few days by Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Ayesha Curry, Zooey Deschanel, Jenna Dewan, Ciara, Meghan Trainor, Kim Kardashian, January Jones and more) and businesses (Honest, Thrive Market, Bobbie, Hello Bello, Paul Mitchell, and others).

Here is how you can help support Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a leader in jumping in immediately in these crisis moments, having distributed more than 50 million emergency supplies to children in the wake of devastating natural disasters. Most recently, Baby2Baby delivered 1.3 million critical items including diapers, wipes, and blankets safely to families devastated by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. This is in addition to the 300 million basic essentials they provide to more than one million children living in poverty each year in all 50 states.

