Baby Sloth Cute Alert

Alberta and father Einstein welcomed their newborn on June 3.

Visitors observe the cub’s development, despite the fact it will cling to the hair of its mother’s back

or stomach and hide there for its first six months.

A video embedded below shows the mother carrying her baby and attending to it.

The zoo said the cub’s gender has not been identified since it is still closely attached to its mother.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069