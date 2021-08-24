Baby Sloth Cute Alert

A two-toed sloth born in an Austrian zoo is a big visitor attraction.
Tiergarten Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna is now home to three sloths after mother
Alberta and father Einstein welcomed their newborn on June 3.
Visitors observe the cub’s development, despite the fact it will cling to the hair of its mother’s back
or stomach and hide there for its first six months.
A video embedded below shows the mother carrying her baby and attending to it.
The zoo said the cub’s gender has not been identified since it is still closely attached to its mother.
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069