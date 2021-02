Photo Credit: Bigstock

Fair warning the Baby Shark song is catchy as can be… but THIS baby shark is the thing of nightmares.

A real, honest to goodness, mutant…

The real-life baby shark! Mutant fish is born with 'a human face' https://t.co/H6gVZ3ZkLs — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 23, 2021

And, you know, just for comparison…

Now your ears AND eyes have been sufficiently attacked for the day.