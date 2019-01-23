BABY (& PUPPY) ALERT! Congrats CARRIE UNDERWOOD! [Jacob Bryan Fisher + Zero]

Carrie, Mike (Husband) & Isaiah (Son) welcomed their new child/brother this morning! Jacob Bryan Fisher makes FOUR! Unless you count the dogs…Then he makes SEVEN!
The Underwood/Fisher family has been BUSY…Mike Fisher posted the news of a PUPPY a couple days ago and effectively tricked the internet into thinking their son had arrived. Sneaky.
Today’s news comes via Carrie’s IG. Jacob Bryan Fisher made his entrance in the “wee hours of the morning”
View this post on Instagram
Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…
Beyond the music, Carrie’s been open about her family’s struggle with fertility/miscarriages. Many of us can relate to the challenges she’s faced trying to build her family. Her honesty and openness to share that story has been one of the reasons why I love her. Communicating the most intense moments of life is what TRUELY makes a brilliant artist, and Carrie has always expressed her truth with grace. ❤️
Congrats Carrie! And THANK YOU for being such an amazing human.
XOXO,