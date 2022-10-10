Baby Names Inspired by Movies

For an idea of which baby names will be common in a year or two, just look at today’s biggest movies.
New parents have been borrowing naming inspiration from pop culture for decades. The names below were all popularized by hit films, from superhero blockbusters to classic comedies.
Top 10 Baby Boy Names Inspired By Movies
- Logan // X-Men (2000)
- Ace // Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Maximus // Gladiator (2000)
- Odin // Thor (2011)
- Forrest // Forrest Gump (1994)
- Troy // High School Musical (2006)
- Augustus // The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
- Kylo // Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Anakin // Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Cullen // Twilight (2008)
Top 10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Movies
- Luna // Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Aurora // Maleficent (2014)
- Gabriella // High School Musical (2006)
- Ariel // The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Octavia // The Hunger Games (2012)
- Trinity // The Matrix (1999)
- Leia // Star Wars (1977)
- Regina // Mean Girls (2004)
- Matilda // Matilda (1996)
- Tiana // The Princess and the Frog (2009)
