Baby names, baby gifts & yogurt shops: More Taylor Swift 'folklore' lyrical references

Taylor Swift can’t write a social media post without fans dissecting every word and image, so they’re currently losing their minds over her new album, folklore. One oddly specific theory they’ve come up with is that Taylor has used one of her new songs to reveal the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s third child.

Ryan and Blake are good friends of Taylor’s — in fact, she featured the voice of their daughter, James, on her 2018 song, “Gorgeous.” Ryan and Blake welcomed their third daughter last year but have yet to reveal her name — that is, until Taylor dropped her new album, fans say.

The song “betty” tells the story of a 17-year-old named James who’s in love with a girl named Betty. He cheats on her, and then expresses regret. One line in the song says, “You heard the rumors from Inez/You can’t believe a word she says.”

So here’s the theory: Ryan and Blake’s two daughters are named Inez and James — so Betty must be the name of their third child, right? The couple hasn’t commented, although Ryan did post a still from Taylor’s video on his Instagram Story.

Don’t like that hypothesis? Here’s another: In the song “Invisible String,” Taylor sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents.” Among Taylor’s exes — that we know about — only one is about to become a father: Joe Jonas. Fans are convinced that line refers to him.

And speaking of people named Joe, there’s also a line in that same song that says, “When you were sixteen at the yogurt shop/You used to work at to make a little money.” Guess what job Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn used to have?

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.