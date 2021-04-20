Will Baby Kruz Have Hair? Or Not?

Jay, did you know some babies have hair and some don’t?
I wasn’t expecting a bald baby but my second one lost all his hair in the first week.
I just thought we could prepare you a little!
I mean seriously, you have long thick beautiful hair…..
It would be awesome if baby Kruz got your hair but….
According to some tales and researches,
it is believed that women who experience heartburn during their pregnancy
are likely to deliver babies with hair on their head.
While this is questionable, but either they are born with or without hair,
they are equally precious.
*A newborn’s hair may look different when they’re older.
*Genetics may play a role in this.
*It could be due to maternal hormones.
*Bald babies aren’t necessarily lacking nutrients.
*Some newborns have fine hair that will shed.
*Babies having hair loss is normal.