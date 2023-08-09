Baby Groot is Back for a Second Season

I Am Groot is back for season 2!

On Monday (August 7), Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which teases all the mischief Groot is sure to get up to as he explores different parts of the galaxy.

Here’s a summary from Disney+ and Marvel: “This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.”

Vin Diesel is reprising his role as Groot.

The new season is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 6 and you can watch the trailer here.