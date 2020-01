Tips for driving in the snow: Accelerate and decelerate slowly as the normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. Know your brakes. Don’t stop if you can avoid it. Don’t power up hills. Don’t stop going up a hill. Drive slowly.

Yes, we’ve heard it all before. But the reminders can’t hurt us right?

KIRO 7 tips (HERE)

Best advice on these cooler-snowy days. Stay home:)