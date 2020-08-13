Duplass|Bigstock

It was bound to happen, work from home toys for kids. Mommy hold my calls!!

Leave it to Fisher Price, to create My Home Office set,

a collection of timely toys for kids who want to imitate their parents

as they work from home.

Part of the brand’s mini-me line,

the work-from-home set has enough pieces for

baby bosses to show off their skills.

There’s a wooden smart phone and headset,

a to-go coffee cup, and a plastic red laptop,

which comes with stick-on “apps” that depict a calendar,

a bar graph, a chart and a kitty wearing glasses.

Wonder if it will beat out the nurses kit?

