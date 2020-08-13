It was bound to happen, work from home toys for kids. Mommy hold my calls!!
Leave it to Fisher Price, to create My Home Office set,
a collection of timely toys for kids who want to imitate their parents
as they work from home.
Part of the brand’s mini-me line,
the work-from-home set has enough pieces for
baby bosses to show off their skills.
There’s a wooden smart phone and headset,
a to-go coffee cup, and a plastic red laptop,
which comes with stick-on “apps” that depict a calendar,
a bar graph, a chart and a kitty wearing glasses.
Wonder if it will beat out the nurses kit?
Full Story: HERE
