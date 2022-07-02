Babies on a Diet?

Hallgerd|BigStock

Starting babies on the “Nordic Diet” may hold the key to beating childhood obesity.

Starting babies on the “Nordic Diet” may hold the key to beating childhood obesity, researchers say. An international team found that this diet is rich in low-protein foods like berries, fish, root vegetables, and whole grains, and can instill healthier eating habits.

Infants four to six months-old consumed small portions of these foods, as well as breast or formula milk. A year later, they were eating almost double the number of vegetables than those fed conventional baby foods.

Lead author Dr. Ulrica Johansson, a pediatrician at the University of Umeå, says there did not appear to be any side-effects.

A Nordic diet with reduced protein introduced to infants naïve to this model of eating, increased the intake of fruit, berries, vegetables, and roots, establishing a preferable eating pattern lasting over a 12-month period.

