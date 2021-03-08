Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Maren Morris to perform on the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are this weekend and there’s quite the star-studded lineup in store.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Post Malone are among the artists who’ll be performing on the show, though it’s unclear if all the performances will be live.

Other artists include Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Taylor’s pals HAIM, Latin superstar Bad Bunny and more.

In addition, workers at iconic independent music venues nationwide will present categories throughout the night, including staff at New York’s Apollo Theater, L.A.’s Hotel Cafe and the Troubadour and Nashville’s The Station Inn.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air March 14 on CBS.

By Andrea Dresdale

