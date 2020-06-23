Credit: Grumpy Cow Studios | BigStockPhoto.com

Awwwwww…. She Thinks Her Name is Alexa! [VIDEO]

June 23, 2020

Just one of the unforeseen consequences of saying “Alexa” to engage your Echo device.  This totes adorbs baby thinks… that’s HER name!

 

 

 

I freely admit I have TOO many Echo devices.  But all the lights at my house can be voice activated… so we almost “HAVE” to have one in every room.  At least that’s my poor excuse.  The funniest thing for my family is trying to describe when Alexa has done something wrong without saying the word “Alexa” and triggering some kind of response.

We whisper, we point wildly at the device, perform charades, cover our mouths when we say the word “Alexa”.

It’s pure comedy really.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only