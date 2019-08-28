Credit: BigStockPhoto

Avoid Heavy Traffic This Weekend

August 28, 2019

Pssst! Want to avoid heavy traffic over the upcoming Labor Day weekend? Then read on …

The state Department of Transportation says highways across the state will see typical heavy holiday weekend – especially

on Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 – along with longer-than-average wait times at ferry docks and Canadian border

crossings. But traffic will be lighter at some times of day, even on the most congested routes.

Here’s what to expect on the most heavily traveled highways, based on patterns observed on previous Labor Day weekends:

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

  • Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 5 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Eastbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. and earlier or after 8 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times
  • Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. or earlier and after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. or earlier and after 8 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times
  • Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 4 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 5 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

  • Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 6 a.m. and earlier or after 8 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Eastbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 2 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times
  • Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 6 a.m. or earlier and after 6 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to noon
  • Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. or earlier and after 8 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times
  • Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 6 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

  • Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Eastbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. and earlier or after 2 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times
  • Westbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 1 p.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times
  • Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. or earlier and after 5 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times
  • Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. or earlier and after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic(congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LABOR DAY, SEPT. 2

  • Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Westbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 7 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times
  • Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. or earlier and after 5 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times
  • Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. or earlier and after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And here are some handy links for real-time traffic info over the Labor Day weekend and any time:

View WSDOT highway traffic cameras across the state >>

View mountain pass traffic and weather reports >>

View Seattle-area travel times >>

View Washington State Ferries alerts >>

View Washington State Ferries arrivals, departures in real time >>

View Canadian border traffic in real time >>

