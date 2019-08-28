Avoid Heavy Traffic This Weekend

The state Department of Transportation says highways across the state will see typical heavy holiday weekend – especially

on Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 – along with longer-than-average wait times at ferry docks and Canadian border

crossings. But traffic will be lighter at some times of day, even on the most congested routes.

Here’s what to expect on the most heavily traveled highways, based on patterns observed on previous Labor Day weekends:

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 1 to 6 p.m.

Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 5 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. and earlier or after 8 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times

Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. or earlier and after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. or earlier and after 8 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times

Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 4 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 5 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 5 p.m.

Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 6 a.m. and earlier or after 8 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 2 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times

Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 6 a.m. or earlier and after 6 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to noon

Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. or earlier and after 8 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times

Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 6 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 6 p.m.

Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. and earlier or after 2 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times

Westbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 1 p.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times

Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. or earlier and after 5 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times

Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. or earlier and after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 5 p.m.

Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic(congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LABOR DAY, SEPT. 2

Northbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. and earlier or after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 2 to 4 p.m.

Southbound I-5 near the U.S.-Canada border: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westbound Hwy. 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass: Lightest traffic, 8 a.m. and earlier or after 7 p.m.; moderate to heavy traffic all other times

Eastbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 9 a.m. or earlier and after 5 p.m.; moderate traffic all other times

Westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. or earlier and after 10 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 11 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma: Lightest traffic, 7 a.m. and earlier or after 9 p.m.; heaviest traffic (congested or stop-and-go), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

