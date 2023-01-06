Average Person Has Up to 11 Negative Thoughts Each Day

Negative thinking bad attitude cause of failure or fear, depression and sadness, emotional or mental problem, stress anxiety concept, human open head with negative symbol, thumb down, anger and chaos.

The average person has up to 11 negative thoughts a day – including “I’m not good enough,” “I’m overweight,” and “I’m not good looking.”

A poll of 2,000 adults found these thoughts will hinder their progress towards achieving their goals, with 37 percent feeling like they are their own worst enemy.

While 34 percent feel they are letting themselves down, however, 32 percent worry more about disappointing others.

Another 34 percent feel their own thoughts have stopped them from achieving certain aims, including finding new work (40%), expressing their true feelings (38%), and achieving their health goals (35%).

However, maintaining a busy lifestyle, practicing mindfulness, and repeating positive affirmations rank as the top ways people stay on track with their goals and combat negative thoughts.

“Negative or intrusive thoughts, otherwise known as thought distortions, will be experienced by most of the population at some point in their lives. The good news, however, is that it is possible to combat them,” says Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D., chief of psychology at Noom

Why is negativity so bad for your health?

A 2021 study found the longer negative emotions linger in the human brain, the worse it is for your mental health.

Recently, scientists at Shinshu University found that when people hold negative beliefs about themselves, these thoughts tend to self-perpetuate and influence future self-perceptions. In other words, negative thoughts about oneself can develop into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

But wait!! There is hope!

Dr. Caroline Leaf says “our minds can change our brains.”

Dr. Leaf has a neuro cycle app that will help you with destructive thoughts, but she says we can turn those thoughts around and not let them be so destructive.

