Average Adult Spends Just 4 Hours a Month with Their Friends

Boonker|BigStock

The average person spends just four hours a month socializing with friends – meeting up just twice during that period.

More than a quarter (27%) of the 2,000 adults polled said they are spending less time in person with friends this year compared to last.

This trend is most pronounced among millennials between the ages of 25 and 34, where 37 percent are struggling to find time for their pals – compared to 33 percent of 35 to 44-year-olds. In fact, Gen Zers between 18 and 24 are the only age group spending more time with their pals this year, as opposed to less (36% vs. 31%).

The top three reasons for not spending more time with friends are the distance (36%), a busy work schedule (35%), and family commitments (33%). Overall, 51 percent of those with kids under 18 spend just one collective hour a week socializing with friends in person – with 35 percent meeting them only once a month.

As the holidays approach, however, 31 percent are on a mission to change this, planning to spend some quality time with friends three times a week on average. It’s those with children who are most eager to mix it up, as 40 percent of parents plan to get in more time with friends – accepting just two precious moments during the entire month as a blessing.

The most popular things to do with friends include having a meal together (59%), drinking a cup of tea (49%), or going to the pub (45%). However, 58 percent want to try and experience new things together, as they felt it would create stronger bonds between them.

While many people struggle to find the time to get together over the year, it’s great to see many are planning to make extra effort this festive season to reconnect with friends and family.”

