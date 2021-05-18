Ava Max shares her favorite female anthems from Kelly, Shania & more

Charlotte Rutherford

Ava Max likes to describe her hit “Kings & Queens” as a “female anthem,” so it’s no surprise that she has a list of her own personal favorite songs along those lines.

“‘Survivor,’ Destiny’s Child, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ by Shania Twain…oh my goodness!” Ava tells ABC Audio. “‘Since U Been Gone,’ that’s a good one too…oh! ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes you Stronger,’ that one is really good! Kelly Clarkson, man! So good!”

Sadly, Ava didn’t bring this up with Kelly when she appeared on her show recently — but according to Ava, Kelly isn’t the only American Idol winner who can rock those female empowerment anthems.

“Carrie Underwood has ‘Before He Cheats,’ [that’s] really good,” Ava adds, before admitting she honestly can’t choose just a few. “I’m going to go…like, into a black hole and tell you, like, a hundred!” she laughs.

But Ava says she’s happy that fans have reached out to tell her specifically that “Kings & Queens” kept them upbeat and dancing in their kitchens throughout quarantine.

“Definitely! Popping bottles of champagne, toasting to equality, all of that!” she laughs.

“Kings & Queens” is on Ava’s debut album Heaven & Hell but she’s constantly releasing new music. A new track called “Every Time I Cry” will be out soon.

