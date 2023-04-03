Ava Max is finally ready to take ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’ on tour

Courtesy Live Nation

It’s been a long time coming, but Ava Max has finally announced North American dates for her first-ever headline tour.

Those dates start May 31 in Detroit and are set to wrap up June 30 in Minneapolis, MN. Tickets go on sale April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Visit avamax.com for full details.

The U.S. tour dates follow the first leg of the Ava’s international tour, which starts later this month in the U.K. and then travels to Europe. She’ll also perform at Pittsburgh, PA’s “Pride on the Shore” event June 3, and on July 1, she’ll do a headline show at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

The tour comes in support of Ava’s sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors, which features the singles “Million Dollar Baby” and “Maybe You’re the Problem.” She’s also just released the official visualizer for the latest single, “Ghost.”

