Ava Max explains how ﻿’Diamonds & Dancefloors’ ﻿helped her to heal from a “crazy breakup”

Ava Max is counting down the days until she releases her new album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, which she says helped her process a traumatic breakup from a controlling ex.

“I’m definitely more vulnerable with my personal life now, especially after going through a crazy breakup. I just felt my whole world come crashing down,” she told Rollacoaster magazine for its forthcoming 2022/2023 winter edition.

Ava didn’t identify her ex in the interview, but she did explain how their romance and subsequent breakup affected her. “I had to figure out who I was again because I let someone else define me for the past year,” she explained. “It’s been a journey for sure. I’m stronger than ever now, I look back and realize it was all a good thing.”

Ava says that while her new album is full of “sadness and relief” from her journey, it allowed her stop feeling “scared of the bad anymore.”

“Writing Diamonds & Dancefloors allowed me to realize all of my fears and turn them around,” she declared.

The album arrives January 27.

