Ava Max debuts “Million Dollar Baby” single and video

After a series of TikTok teasers with special guest star LeAnn Rimes, Ava Max has finally dropped her new single, “Million Dollar Baby.”

The upbeat track interpolates LeAnn’s hit “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” from the movie Coyote Ugly. And as Ava explains, the song is an empowerment message she wrote to herself.

“When I was creating this record, I was going through a really hard time in my life – heartbreak and just a lot of sadness,” she says. “I titled it ‘Million Dollar Baby’ to remind myself of my self-worth, and wrote the lyrics to show that you can overcome and achieve anything when you put your mind to it.”

She adds, “The line ‘She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain’ shows the journey this song took me through – from feeling weighed down by sadness to breaking free and feeling like myself again.”

The video for the clip finds a dark-haired Ava going to a club called Diamonds & Dancefloors — the name of her upcoming album — and watching a blonde singer, also played by her, perform onstage. When she follows the singer backstage, the two seemingly merge into a single dark-haired singer in a sparkly dress, who performs onstage and then disappears.

Diamonds & Dancefloors arrives January 27.

