Autographed Art and Other Gifts For MUSIC Super-Fans

Do YOU know someone who LOVES art, charity and band/artists like Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Bon Jovi or George Michael?

Check out Soundwaves! They have limited edition autographed prints (or originals if you’ve got more $$$ to invest) benefiting children’s charities!

Maybe they’re (you’re) more into jewelry? Or you’re looking for a different artist?

Check out Wear Your Music! They have bracelets made from donated bass or guitar strings. (I have one made from Nick Harmer’s bass strings. As a Death Cab For Cutie super fan, it’s one of my most prized possessions!) They start at just $55 and philanthropy is really important to the organization. They donate to dozens of charities!

Perhaps you’re looking for something completely OVER-THE-TOP?

Unlike the above, it isn’t guaranteed, but you can enter to win experiences like “Hanging out with Dolly Parton at Dollywood” or “Playing Put-Put with Paul Rudd” on Omaze: Experiences. The more you donate, the more “chances to win” you can purchase. ALL of which supports charity.

Happy shopping fellow music maniacs!

XOXO,

Heather