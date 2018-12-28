Autographed Art and Other Gifts For MUSIC Super-Fans

Do YOU know someone who LOVES art, charity and band/artists like Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Bon Jovi or George Michael?
- Check out Soundwaves! They have limited edition autographed prints (or originals if you’ve got more $$$ to invest) benefiting children’s charities!
Maybe they’re (you’re) more into jewelry? Or you’re looking for a different artist?
- Check out Wear Your Music! They have bracelets made from donated bass or guitar strings. (I have one made from Nick Harmer’s bass strings. As a Death Cab For Cutie super fan, it’s one of my most prized possessions!) They start at just $55 and philanthropy is really important to the organization. They donate to dozens of charities!
Perhaps you’re looking for something completely OVER-THE-TOP?
- Unlike the above, it isn’t guaranteed, but you can enter to win experiences like “Hanging out with Dolly Parton at Dollywood” or “Playing Put-Put with Paul Rudd” on Omaze: Experiences. The more you donate, the more “chances to win” you can purchase. ALL of which supports charity.
Happy shopping fellow music maniacs!
XOXO,
Heather