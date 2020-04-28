Auction for COVID-19 relief features acting lessons from Patrick Stewart, visits to ‘Downton Abbey’ & more

April 28, 2020

iStock/anilakkus(NEW YORK) — Auction house Sotheby’s and Google are teaming up for a virtual auction to benefit the International Rescue Committee’s work to fight COVID-19 in vulnerable communities.

Up for grabs for the cause are a Shakespearean acting lesson conducted by acclaimed screen and stage actor Sir Patrick Stewart, via Google Meet; a virtual hang-out with Borat‘s Sacha Baron Cohen; and a virtual visit to famed Highclere Castle, the location at which Downton Abbey was filmed, as well as a conversation with show writer and creator Julian Fellowes.

Charles F. Stewart, CEO of Sotheby’s said: “We are proud to contribute to pandemic relief at this extraordinary time. Many of our clients around the world have inquired about supporting COVID-19 relief efforts and, with the partnership of Google and so many leading figures who have pledged to support this unique auction event of virtual experiences, we are looking forward to supporting the efforts of the International Rescue Committee.”

The online auction open for bidding from May 1-8, 2020.  You can learn more at Sotheby’s website.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

