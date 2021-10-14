Attention Ferry Riders

Big news for ferry commuters.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 16, Washington State Ferries will temporarily operate reduced schedules on most routes to provide more predictable and reliable travel. The change comes as the system is exercising maximum effort to crew its sailings in the face of a global shortage of mariners that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 16, the following sailing schedules will be in operation:
- Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton: One-boat service instead of two
- Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule instead of three
- Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Three-boat schedule instead of four with temporary suspension of vehicle reservations
- Seattle/Bremerton: Continued reduced one-boat service instead of two
- Point Defiance/Tahlequah: Continued one-boat service as normal
- Port Townsend/Coupeville: Continued one-boat service with vehicle reservations as normal for this time of year