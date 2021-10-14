Attention Ferry Riders

digimax \BigStock

Big news for ferry commuters.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 16, Washington State Ferries will temporarily operate reduced schedules on most routes to provide more predictable and reliable travel. The change comes as the system is exercising maximum effort to crew its sailings in the face of a global shortage of mariners that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 16, the following sailing schedules will be in operation: