At Madame Tussauds New York, attend the “Met Gala” with “Katy Perry,” “Lady Gaga,” “Justin Bieber” and more

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

If you’ve ever dreamed of hitting the red carpet at New York’s famous Met Gala, surrounded by the world’s biggest stars in their most outrageous outfits, now you can, sort of, at Madame Tussauds New York.

The Big Apple branch of the legendary tourist attraction has a new attraction called Glow Gala, featuring 19 wax figures of celebrities wearing show-stopping looks inspired by the Met Gala. The centerpiece is a Katy Perry figure suspended from the ceiling in the “chandelier dress” she wore to the Gala in 2019.

Lady Gaga is also in the room, wearing a red gown illuminated with LEDs, along with never-before-seen figures of Ariana Grande and P. Diddy. The Ariana figure is even sporting a wedding ring that looks just like her real ring, and all her tattoos are present and accounted for.

Other figures that are part of the installation include Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, RuPaul, Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson.

The exhibit uses state-of-the-art projection technology, and all the figures are placed among Instagramable surroundings that include floral walls and neon art installations. Visit MadameTussauds.com for more info.

