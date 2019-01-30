Credit: makarovada | BigStockPhoto.com

Ashton Kutcher Misses A Real Connection

So now you can just text him.  REALLY.

The Iowa-native actor posted his cell phone number (with a 319 area code, by the way) on Twitter for all of his 18 million followers to see, saying he missed having a “real connection with real people.”

On Twitter Kutcher posted this: From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my#

You will get an auto response to be put on his text list.

Go ahead…give it a try?

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
