Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.31.17

Ryan Reynolds is a super-hot husband and dad who also happens to be really funny, but his daughter, James might not think so. He took to Twitter saying “Went to Disneyland because my daughter’s obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.”

Wedding bells might soon be ringing for Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers; the actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback fueled engagement rumors over the weekend when Munn, 36, was spotted wearing a sparkler on her left hand ring finger. The mystery ring looks to be a ruby surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a gold band.

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake will all skip the Grammy’s despite the fact that each of them is nominated in a major category. Drake and Kanye have pretty valid excuses, Drake is on tour in Europe ad Kanye is laying low following his hospitalization, but the Biebs is kind of being a prima donna, saying “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ.

60 Minutes announced this morning that Oprah Winfrey will join the program as a special contributor starting this fall.

The Bachelor brought all the drama and tension last night. It was like Corrine and Taylor were the only two women left on the show to battle it out for Nick and they kinda were….. the two went after each other early on as a carryover from last week. Corrine thinks Taylor is a bully who called her stupid and Taylor thinks Corrine isn’t mature enough to handle a relationship and lacks emotional intelligence……

It got real…. Awkward when the two were chosen for the 2 on 1 date and spent the afternoon in the backwoods of Louisiana with a Voodoo priestess. Corrine made it her mission to let Nick know she was being bullied by Taylor and that she really was a victim. You just had a feeling it wasn’t going to go well for Taylor, and it didn’t……. Corrine got the rose and Taylor got left in the woods.