Scarlett Johansson at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, USA on April 12, 2015.

Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.26.17

It looks like Scarlett Johansson is single again after separating from French husband, Romain Dauriac.  The two first got together in 2012 and have been married since 2014 and have a daughter together.  Scarlett was spotted last weekend at the Women’s March in Washington DC without her wedding ring and a source close to the couple says they have been separated since the summer.  Although, the two showed up at an event together in Wednesday night, so who knows what the heck is going on! ScarJo was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2010.

Adele will wrap up her World Tour in London this summer, and if Vegas Casinos get their way, she will be heading to Sin City for a residency.  Casinos are said to be pulling out all the stops in order to woo her and it is believed that she would consider it given the stability it would provide her family.  MGM, Ceasars and The Venetian are all said to be putting together the biggest deals ever put together for Vegas and Adele could earn half a million dollars PER NIGHT along with free lodging and food, of course!

Madonna is denying reports that she is adopting two more children from Malawi.  A spokesperson for the Government says she was in high court waiting on an adoption ruling.  Madge says that is simply not true and that she is there checking on the hospital and her other work with Raising Malawi, before heading home.

Meanwhile, back in the US, a Texas radio station has banned Madonna’s music from its airwaves after her comments at the Women’s March last weekend.  The station manager called her comments Un-American and said it wasn’t a “matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism.”

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.