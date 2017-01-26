Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.26.17

It looks like Scarlett Johansson is single again after separating from French husband, Romain Dauriac. The two first got together in 2012 and have been married since 2014 and have a daughter together. Scarlett was spotted last weekend at the Women’s March in Washington DC without her wedding ring and a source close to the couple says they have been separated since the summer. Although, the two showed up at an event together in Wednesday night, so who knows what the heck is going on! ScarJo was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2010.

Adele will wrap up her World Tour in London this summer, and if Vegas Casinos get their way, she will be heading to Sin City for a residency. Casinos are said to be pulling out all the stops in order to woo her and it is believed that she would consider it given the stability it would provide her family. MGM, Ceasars and The Venetian are all said to be putting together the biggest deals ever put together for Vegas and Adele could earn half a million dollars PER NIGHT along with free lodging and food, of course!

Madonna is denying reports that she is adopting two more children from Malawi. A spokesperson for the Government says she was in high court waiting on an adoption ruling. Madge says that is simply not true and that she is there checking on the hospital and her other work with Raising Malawi, before heading home.

Meanwhile, back in the US, a Texas radio station has banned Madonna’s music from its airwaves after her comments at the Women’s March last weekend. The station manager called her comments Un-American and said it wasn’t a “matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism.”