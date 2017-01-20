Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.20.17

The mom of the 7-year old little girl who sang Taylor Swift’s “You Belong with Me” is defending her daughter after Piers Morgan called the performance “creepy.” Christy Bernardo says she wouldn’t put her daughter in a bad position and the show she was on was for children. She followed up by calling Morgan judgmental and says she “thought he’d be more intelligent than that.” There is an element of creepiness when you see a little kid in full makeup and hair….it’s very Toddlers and Tiaras-esque, let’s just be honest.

We are about three weeks away from the Super Bowl, and that means Super Bowl Commercials! Justin Timberlake will star in a new commercial for Bai beverages. Timberlake apparently helped develop the spot and it’s just one of several projects he’s working on with the company. He will be joined by a special celebrity guest during the commercial as well….

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton used to be very good friends….. then the 2016 election came along and now the two haven’t spoken in months. Ivanka told 20/20 last night that she still considers Chelsea to be a very good friend and that the two were good friends before the campaign and will continue to be long after… they just haven’t actually talked about it yet. Ivanka says the next chapter will be a challenge for their friendship and she does intend to discuss that with her friend Chelsea at some point.

Apparently the Backstreet Boys could’ve been performing at today’s Inauguration, but it just wasn’t meant to be. BSB member Brian Litrell said he was asked if the group would perform, but they are busy rehearsing for their Vegas residency and just couldn’t make it happen.