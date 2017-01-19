Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.19.17

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have sparked engagement rumors after Gigi was spotted with a ring on THAT finger and Zayn was sporting a “Love” tattoo across his knuckles.

NBC made Will & Grace fans are rejoicing after the network announced a 10-episode revival of the hit TV series. No word on when exactly the 10 episodes will air, but it’s definitely something to look forward to for 20-17.

Ed Sheeran’s new album Divide is set for release on March 3rd, but apparently it was originally set for a November release but “the week the album was coming out was the week the presidential elections.” That was just a s— storm of media and I was like, ‘Obviously if I come out with a record then no one’s gonna care. And then the week after Bruno [Mars] came out, the week after [The] Weeknd came out and I was like …” Of the new release date, Sheeran says “It feels like a clean start, this year. I don’t feel any — like any time I’ve ever come out there’s always been another person. Like, remember the first year I came out, being nominated for every award. But then Adele was nominated for every award, and I’d kind of turn up and be like, ‘Oh, uh yeah.’ But this year it kinda feels like there’s no one there. I’m very, very confident in this year. This year is mine.”

The People’s Choice Awards were held last night and

Ellen Degeneres took home 3 awards last night, including her record breaking 20th award!

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool

Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You

Favorite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms

Favorite Movie: Finding Dory

Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory

Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train

Favorite TV Show: Outlander

Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan

Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell

Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

Favorite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel

Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore

Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Fermiga

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor: Sam Heughan

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress: Caitriona Balfe

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

Favorite Animated TV Show: The Simpsons

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: Good Morning America

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Outlander

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: Supernatural

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres’ Mall Mischief

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite Premium Drama Series: Orange Is the New Black

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds

Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry