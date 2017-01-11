George Clooney, Amal Clooney at the Money Monster Premiere at the 69th Festival de Cannes. May 12, 2016 Cannes, France

Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.11.17

The day the world thought might never come could actually be upon us…… a baby Clooney might be on the way!  Amal Clooney sparked pregnancy rumors when she was photographed in a loose fitting, floral dress with the hint of a baby bump visible.  Last September, it was reported that Amal would begin IVF treatments, which the couple never confirmed.

Ed Sheeran confirmed that he will be joining fellow Brit, James Cordon on Carpool Karaoke at some point this year, but says he doesn’t plan on singing his own songs.  Sheeran said he feels awkward belting out his own hits and just wants to rock out to something “awkward.”

Flip or Flop stars Tarek & Christina are moving ahead with a divorce after Tarek filed paperwork and requested spousal support…… Good news for the HGTV show’s fans though, the soon-to-be-ex-couple has already begun filming new episodes for season 7 a couple days a week and have plans to continue to film for the next 7 or 8 months.

Mariah Carey’s Hollywood star was vandalized over the weekend after someone drew a question mark following her name. It costs about $1500 to fix it, but luckily for Carey and her fans, it’s a quick fix.  This follows her disastrous New Year’s Eve appearance.

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
